Skip to main content
Login
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
Wadena PJ
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
Path of the eclipse: When and where to get the best view
Path of the eclipse: When and where to get the best view
Four vie for Miss Bluffton title
Vittetoe 5,000th customer at Elmer's Melodrama
ALC option for students
More Topics
education
local
region
state
sports
Headlines
Keenum, Heinicke lift Vikings over Bills
Youth football camp coming to Wadena
14C: Midway upends Wadena-DC
George’s big day leads Shockers to 14C win
Wadena-DC Junior Babe Ruth captures state title
obituaries
Headlines
Ray H. Mease
Shirley Ann Tappe
Arlene Stokes
Frank Klinnert
Gordon Giles Blair
business
Headlines
Knute Nelson Home Care and Hospice celebrate Senior Citizens Day
Whitetail Properties Real Estate LLC Awards Jason Ziegler, Minnesota Land Specialist --EMDASH-- Most Transactions
Huebsch coming aboard as transit director
From the bean to the brain
OB-GYN Beth Helgerson joins Tri-County Health Care
entertainment
Headlines
Pageant Brings together Local Children, Regional Artists, and Two Communities
Entertainment briefs - Aug. 10 edition
Rendezvous coming Aug. 12-13 at Old Wadena Park
Entertainment briefs - Aug. 3 edition
Entertainment briefs - July 27 edition
More Topics
art
events
music
theater
life
Headlines
Waffle Fry Nachos
Wadena mental health advocate receives award
I'm a liberal, science-loving Christian...a whaaat?
Birth announcements - Aug. 3 edition
Chili Cheese Omelet
More Topics
food
opinion
Headlines
Your letters - Aug. 10 edition
What to do when spotting a pet unattended in vehicle
Minnesota state parks and recreation areas offer new benefits for veterans
Culture of ag is worth preserving
Stop for school buses: fines increase Aug. 1
More Topics
commentary
editorials
letters
outdoors
Headlines
Fly fishing class slated for May 24, 31 and June 7
Time to drop the lines
Sports briefs - April 27 edition
Chalk up a pair for the Grants
Minnesota should see another good turkey hunting season
More Topics
environment
fishing
hunting
milestones
More Topics
anniversaries
birthdays
births
engagements
generations
special occasions
weddings
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Path of the eclipse: When and where to get the best view
By
Troy Becker
Today at 9:27 a.m.
On Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, all of North America will be treated to an eclipse of the sun.
Explore related topics:
News
Eclipse
Astronomy
Advertisement