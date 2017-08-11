Super Bowl hosts open volunteer headquarters in Minneapolis

Crew 52 Volunteer Headquarters will officially open at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, according to the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee.

Located at 40 Seventh St. S. inside the Minneapolis City Center, the site will serve as the screening grounds for those interested in joining the hordes of volunteers needed to pull off the sporting extravaganza.

Some 10,000 volunteers will welcome and assist visitors descending upon the Twin Cities during the 10-day festival leading up to the big game. The upcoming NFL season's championship game will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis on Feb. 4.

The committee is looking for "bold, friendly people who are passionate about football, about Minnesota, about extending a warm welcome to all visitors, and can commit to three or more shifts during Super Bowl LII week," according to a post on the committee's web site.

The website also notes that volunteers will not be needed inside the stadium on Super Bowl Sunday.

To get involved, individuals must complete a face-to-face interview this fall and attend two training sessions.

For more information on how to volunteer, go to tinyurl.com/yd7up8yb.