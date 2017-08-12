A recent series of congressional town hall meetings hosted by Nolan encouraged him to think he can do it, he said. Nolan also found support during the campaign season. He named the dedicated infrastructure of campaign volunteers and contributions as a reason that pushed him to run again.

"I've been told time and time again, they're really counting on me," Nolan said. "It's hard to walk away from something like that."

Nolan also noticed a change in the political winds of late, including popular opposition to Republican-proposed budgets that slash things like health care, Great Lakes restoration and the Environmental Protection Agency, he said.

'The things they are proposing to do are just so egregious and so detrimental to our nation's future," Nolan said.

The 73-year-old said his health is still good, another factor in the decision.

He'll need all of the juice he can get to run in a district where 53.76 percent of voters chose Trump compared to 38.27 percent for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. In Nolan's congressional district race, he beat GOP opponent Stewart Mills III by just .56 of a percentage point, and there was talk of a recount in the month following the election.

Internal Democratic polls show Nolan winning the race again, he said.

In response to a question on whether he planned to shift his positions to the right in response to the 8th's vote for Trump, Nolan said he didn't need to shift his positions, because he had already taken populist stances similar to those of Trump and Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders. However, he acknowledged that his support of the Twin Metals and Polymet mining projects in northern Minnesota may pose a liability to his base of voters. Green Party opponent Ray "Skip" Sandman took about 5 percent of votes in the hotly contested 2014 race, mostly Democrats that otherwise may have voted for him, Nolan said. Sandman, who did not run in 2016, plans to run again in the 2018 election.