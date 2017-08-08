Man injured in garage fire
On Thursday, Aug. 3, at approximately 12:36 p.m., the Wadena County Sheriff's Office received a call of a garage fire on 263rd Ave in Bullard Township. When deputies arrived the garage was fully engulfed in flames. The Staples Fire Department quickly extinguished the fire but it was a complete loss. The reporting party/property owner, Jason Cherry, 37, was not found at the scene. It was relayed to law enforcement that Cherry had sustained burns and was transported by a friend to an area hospital. Contact was made with Cherry at the hospital and learned that he had been taking the gas tank out of his pickup when somehow, the fuel in the tank was ignited.
Cherry sustained 2nd degree burns on his back and arms. He was transferred to another facility by North Air Care, his condition is unknown at this time.
The Wadena County Sheriff's Office was assisted on scene by the Staples Fire Department and Staples Ambulance.