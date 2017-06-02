First annual Calvin Anderson Fishing Derby Saturday

"A lot of people knew my dad," Luke laughed. "He was kind of a goofy guy."

Calvin Anderson died May 8, 2016 at the age of 67. He made his life count, spending a lot of time with his kids, even after they reached adulthood. They both worked and played together.

Anderson enjoyed fishing but Luke remembers his dad spent about half of his fishing time fixing something on his boat.

The senior Anderson caught his share of nice ones. He is in a Montana Fishing Record Book for catching an 86-pound paddlefish. One of the last fish he caught was an 18-pound northern right on East Leaf where he lived. He tossed it back into the lake.

"He wanted us to have a chance to catch it," Luke said.

Registration for the derby is from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Anderson home just south of the East Leaf Lake public access.

First and second place payouts will be awarded to the two-man teams.

The weather report is favorable according to Anderson.

"I think we're going to have a good time," he said.