James Douglas Mitchell, 26, was the last of the nine to be captured according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

He was found on a bridge over Interstate 35 at about 4:25 p.m.

The Corrections Department said the nine were in a van from the state prison in St. Cloud and was making several stops when one of the prisoners took control of the 2011 white Ford van at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Lino Lakes at 11 a.m. Many weren't on the loose very long.

At about 11:30 a.m., law officers found five of the prisoners in the Mounds View area. They were Vance Erik Jourdain, Edward Washington, Shawn Lee Jackson, Anthony Dwayne Alexander, and Dylan Cantrell Bathke.

A half hour later, three others were caught in north Minneapolis, including Mitchell Dale Saltzman, Paul Jerome Thunder and Kevin Ladell Mitchell, leaving only James Mitchell on the loose. The van was also found in north Minneapolis.

James Mitchell had been convicted in Hennepin County of felony burglary, criminal vehicular operation and first-degree assault, according to court records. The public was warned to not approach Mitchell.