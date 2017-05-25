Pearl Harbor victim from Minnesota has remains returned home
EMMONS, Minn. -- An Emmons, Minn., sailor killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor is finally on his way home.
Navy Fireman 3rd Class Glaydon I.C. Iverson, 24, died on Dec. 7, 1941, aboard the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. His remains had been unidentified and buried in a plot at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific for more than 74 years.
Recent efforts to use DNA analysis and other technologies to examine the remains helped scientists identify Iverson through DNA analysis, circumstantial evidence and dental comparisons.
His remains returned home Thursday, May 25, arriving at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport before heading to the tiny town of Emmons on Minnesota’s border with Iowa.
A full-honors military funeral will be Saturday at his family plot at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Emmons.
The USS Oklahoma was anchored at Ford Island in Pearl Harbor the day of the attack. It suffered multiple torpedo hits, causing it to capsize and leading to 429 deaths.
Emmons, located in south central Minnesota, is along the Iowa border.