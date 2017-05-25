Franken rules out White House bid in 2020

“I got way, way, way too much to do right now to even think about that, other than to say, ‘No, I’m not going to do that,’” Franken told the magazine.

The senator’s wife and daughter both agreed with the decision.

“It’s not going to happen,” said Franken’s daughter Thomasin, 36.

Franken assumed a low profile in his first term in the Senate, but has been much more visible over the past year. He recently published a book, “Giant of the Senate.”

Minnesota’s other U.S. senator, Amy Klobuchar, is also considered a potential presidential candidate in 2020.