Alexandria girl who drowned entered water willingly

The release also states that JaLysa Anne Cook of Alexandria died as a result of freshwater drowning, based on the findings of Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

On Friday, April 28, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and its Water Rescue and Recovery Team were called to the area next to the Central Lakes Trail between lakes Cowdry and Darling on the west side of Alexandria.

Law enforcement officials found the girl in 3 feet of water about 6:10 p.m. The girl was taken by ambulance to Douglas County Hospital, but life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

Cook had been longboarding with another girl on the Central Lakes Trail, almost two miles northwest of Big Ole Central Park, when the incident occurred. The other girl notified Cook’s parents, who then called 911.

Douglas County Sheriff Troy Wolbersen said there was probably a 30-35 minute delay from when the incident happened to when 911 was called, which is not abnormal in instances such as this.