All we can do is show patience with our four-legged friends

We can also forgive them - even when they do go too far.

Shoppers at the Walmart Superstore were more than a little surprised last Tuesday when a young whitetail deer entered the building and started checking out the merchandise.

Cool-headed customers succeeded in capturing the four-legged shopper. They tied the deer's legs together and carried it outside where it was released. These people deserve all the credit for seeing to it the deer did not run amok and possibly hurt someone, as well as itself.

The Facebook post by Stephanie Koljonen, which earned a lot of well-deserved hits, brought home the fact that critters large and small cause plenty of problems for law enforcement. You might think these men and women spend all their time dealing with two-legged lawbreakers. Not so. There is not a week that goes by when Wadena's city police and Wadena County's sheriff deputies do not have to deal with animals, both wild and domestic.

Case in point - the Walmart incursion by the young deer was viewed as a "one chance in a million" event until the following evening when a raccoon was chased away from the store's Home and Garden Department.

An area resident was allegedly chased by a bear recently as she scrambled to find safety in a vehicle. Once inside, she succeeded in scaring the bear away. Black bears tend to be frightened of people so the idea of one chasing a human is definitely out of the ordinary. What is not so funny is the fact that the woman's husband has declared he is prepared to do whatever he has to if the bear happens to return.

Bears have been reported in and around Wadena for many years. They have been known to probe the outskirts of the city limits and on rare occasions have been discovered in the heart of the city.

There are always going to be good-hearted people who enjoy hanging bird feeders in their yards. Well, that is just fine with the bears. A couple years ago the authorities found themselves tracking a black bear from bird feeder to bird feeder by following a trail of destruction.

While a fear of these black marauders is natural enough, everyone should know the most likely scenario for danger is being in proximity with a sow's cubs. That is not impossible. A hungry sow bear and her cubs can show up in Wadena anytime.

Some people get panicky about wolves and coyotes. Many have claimed to have seen mountain lions.

There is not a week that goes by that law enforcement is not called out to an accident site or asked to dispatch a crippled or dying whitetail.

Deer are more likely to be encountered in areas where habitat is close to the roadway. You can find spots like this all over the area, especially on country roads. Driving in the early morning and evening hours, especially in the fall and winter months, is a hazardous practice.

From 2013 to 2015, there were 6,149 reported deer-vehicle crashes, according to the Department of Public Safety. These collisions resulted in 15 fatalities and 986 injury crashes.

Whatever is being done to prevent deer-vehicle collisions each year is not enough. Many roads have cover to within a few yards of the roadway, and no attempts are made to change that situation. A deer popping out of this brush in front of a motorist traveling 55 or 60 miles per hour doesn't stand much of a chance. The only defense is to slow down and drive like you are in a minefield.

Like the deer, there is hardly a week that goes by without a dog incident. These canine lawbreakers usually come quietly. More than one police officer has taken a dog into custody and dropped him off at the Humane Society. Labrador retrievers, known as a people-loving, happy breed, tend to be one of the biggest culprits when it comes to roaming around town until they are reported. Labs are pretty common in a hunting community and tend to be on the gentle side. When they are ushered into the back of a squad car they often behave as though they are being treated to a ride to the store.

There are other breeds that have a strong instinct to guard and protect. This has led to many serious encounters. Dogfights, dog bites, dogs chasing people, barking dogs, lost and missing dogs, dogs that are trespassing and dogs that are destroying property are all common problems for law enforcement.

Domestic animals are also a potential hazard. Cattle are frequently found out of their pastures, standing on roadways and wandering around in ditches. Wadena County Sheriff Mike Carr is especially concerned with these incidents. Hitting a deer is serious enough. Smacking into a cow weighing half of ton can be far, far worse.

Horses are also a road hazard from time to time, but there have been many reports over the years of horses trespassing on the neighbor's property looking for something to eat.

Who gets the call when these same animals have run out of food or appear to some passerby to be malnourished? You guessed it.

These problems are dealt with because they have to be. The animal world does not give us many options.