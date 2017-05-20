The Story Wall is part of Minnesota Remembers Vietnam, a year-long, collaboration of the Minnesota PBS Stations. The statewide initiative is aimed at inspiring Minnesotans to remember and share stories, recognize bravery, express their reasons for dissent and foster understanding around the lasting impact of war. In addition to the Story Wall, TPT is producing an event series and two original documentaries: The first is about the CIA's "secret war" in Laos that will feature never-before-heard accounts from Hmong Special Guerrilla Unit soldiers and their families; the second takes viewers behind-the-scenes as national performing arts organization, The Telling Project, works with Minnesota Vietnam veterans to create a play in which veterans share their stories. All of these activities will coincide with the September premiere of The Vietnam War, an epic, 18-hour documentary from acclaimed PBS filmmakers Ken Burns and Lynn Novick.

Vietnam War veterans, men and women who protested the war, refugees who landed in Minnesota in the wake of the war, family members who grappled with the stress and aftermath of seeing their loved ones leave home for battle are encouraged to submit stories. TPT aims to collect stories from anyone in Minnesota who was personally impacted by the war.

Stories can be submitted starting on April 24. There is no expiration date at this time. Stories can be shared and information discovered on MNVietnam.org.