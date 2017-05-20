The ultimate street planning tool

That's what the Missing Link project is all about. Using all-temporary materials, like potted trees, bike lanes, removable street art, pedestrian bump-outs, street signs and other tricks, a community can spend several weeks "trying out" a design before launching the permanent project.

That's done by walking, driving and biking through it, since it remains a functioning street, said Jessica Peterson, SHIP coordinator with Horizon Community Health.

The project offers safety and planning advantages for any community, Peterson said at a Toward Zero Deaths workshop last week at Thumper Pond near Ottertail village.

For example, redesigns were made on-the go after Alexandria set up a Missing Link project in 2014 in a stark five-block stretch of street that lacked features to relieve all the concrete. When one street access point was too tight for pickup trucks hauling boats, changes were made to the pilot project within days, she said. "It was a trial run on road design from a motorist, biker, pedestrian perspective," she said.

The demonstration area included temporary street markings for pedestrian-friendly bump-outs, bikes lanes on both sides of the street, parking spaces and pedestrian sidewalks.

Fifty-five potted trees, other plants and temporary bollards were set up to give a real-time view of the project and how it would function for vehicle and bicycle traffic coming from the Central Lakes Trail to the downtown area. It also showed pedestrian and bicycle traffic flow.

The cost was covered through a $15,000 donation from Blue Cross Blue Shield to Horizon Public Health.

"The idea was to make the route from the trail to downtown aesthetically pleasing," Peterson said. "And we want to see more people out biking, more people out walking," she added.

Improved safety was also a consideration. That's why pedestrian bump-outs were added to corners and marked bicycle lanes were added to both sides of the street. Bicyclists said they really appreciated their own marked lanes, and felt safer using the street because of it, Peterson said.

Artwork was also part of the mix. Funky blue and green polka dots were painted on the pavement at the corners.

"We thought we'd hear a lot about the artwork—we didn't hear a word," she said.

"During the five weeks it was set up in Alexandria, we did a lot to solicit feedback," Peterson said. "We monitored social media and asked people (traveling through) the area what they thought."

There was a lot of concern in the community about new trees blocking the view of the Big Ole statue there. "We made quite a few changes to our final drawing (based on community feedback) and now we're working on implementing the project for real," she said.

Organizers spent less than $2,000 on materials for the Missing Link project.

"We got a lot of bang for our buck out of it," Peterson said. "I think you'll find in the end it will be worth the conversations."