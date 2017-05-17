Hands-on experience

With a program known as "CU Succeed," the remote M State campuses decided a few years back that placing equipment in semis or trailers, thus making them mobile, would be the best use of their funds, in order to haul all of the necessary classroom tools from location to location and reach the most students possible.

After seeing their mobile welding trailer work so well for students, they decided to take the leap and add an electrical, construction and manufacturing safety trailer, a commercial driver's license (CDL) training trailer, and a precision manufacturing trailer.

Staying in an area anywhere from two days to two weeks, the college now runs open enrollment for classes in the mobile training trailers—but they're also available for businesses to utilize as well, particularly the safety training trailer, which is manned by Ben Doyle, industrial maintenance instructor.

Rather than having companies spend money sending their employees to an equipment-filled classroom, the idea is to bring the classroom (or more accurately, the equipment) to the employees or students—and they cover quite a bit of ground in Minnesota, even travelling into North Dakota.

So far, they've gone as far north as Drayton, North Dakota, and as far west as Bismark, North Dakota. They've also made trips south of the Twin Cities.

Sometimes, too, they won't even take the trailer. The instructors will just carry some of the equipment with them to teach a class.

"We can also work around work schedules," said Doyle, listing off more reasons why companies may prefer the more flexible mobile trailer training to classic classroom-type training.

But it's not just the teaching style that's flexible—the training curriculum is too. Some of the classes hosted out of the trailers are more flexible, whereas others, like the CDL trailer have to follow a more strict coursework in order to properly certify students.

"Safety is all over the board," said Doyle, referring to the electrical, construction, and manufacturing safety trailer.

Different companies may need different types of safety training and, Doyle said different safety aspects may be more pertinent for different companies. For example, if someone at a company just had an injury, Doyle may focus the training more on what caused the injury and how to prevent it from happening in the future.

The overall focus really being to provide flexible, hands-on training for students.

"There's plenty of theory that needs to be taught in a classroom," said Doyle, "but we try to get as much hands-on training as possible."

Some of the mobile training classes do incorporate time spent in the classroom but, again, the hours spent in the classroom versus spent working hands-on in the trailers varies depending on the clientele.

"You gotta be flexible," said Doyle,"But you have to meet standards as well."

When they are working hands-on, though, they're really working. Students get geared up and do the work just as though they're on a job site.

For the safety training trailer, that may mean learning about fall protection by looking at different harness options and even getting suspended from a mechanical arm attached to the trailer.

"That part really freaks people out for some reason, being off the ground," said Doyle.

But he says it's a good thing to experience before being suspended hundreds of feet in the air from a building during a job—there's parts to it that students may not realize until they experience it, like the harness restricting blood flow to the legs or just plain knowing how it feels to sit in a harness off the ground.

It's not always about the certification, sometimes it's just about the hands-on experience.

"It's about getting out of the classroom as much as possible," said Doyle.