Each year more than 36,000 people in the United States die by suicide, leaving behind devastated family and friends. The support group at Tri-County Health Care is intended to provide healing support for people coping with the shock, excruciating grief and the complex emotions that accompany the loss of a loved one to suicide.

The monthly Adult Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group meets the third Tuesday of the month from

6:30 — 8 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room at Tri-County Health Care. The confidential support group provides a safe place for those who have experienced this type of loss to find support, share their story and learn ways to cope. The "Adult Survivors of Suicide Loss" support group is open to all adult family members and friends of a loved one who has completed suicide.

If you have any questions about the support group, please contact Tri-County Health Care Medical Social Services at 218-631-5228 or go to TCHC.org for more information.