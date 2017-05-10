Someplace Safe 3rd annual 5K set for May 13

Someplace Safe is a nonprofit agency offering a myriad of services to victims and survivors of crime, families and communities in a nine-county region in West Central Minnesota. Over 4,000 unduplicated local victims of crime are provided services each year through ten advocacy offices, five parenting time centers and two thrift stores located in Big Stone, Douglas, Grant, Otter Tail, Pope, Stevens, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin Counties.

The 3rd Annual 5K Walk/Run brings awareness and prevention to the issue of sexual violence in our communities. This event also raises the critical funds needed for Someplace Safe to continue providing free and confidential services to victims of crimes in the Wadena County Community.

Someplace Safe is also selling raffle tickets for $5 each or 5/$20. Prizes include a playhouse/shed or $350 option, a Thumper Pond package, a grill with a barbeque package and a Michael Kors handbag. The drawing will be held Sept. 17. Tickets are available at all Someplace Safe locations.