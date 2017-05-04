Highway 10 lanes in Wadena close May 10-11

The lane closures will occur during daytime hours while crews resurface the road. The schedule is weather dependent.

Motorists approaching the daily work zones should slow down, be prepared to stop if necessary, and move over within the work zone as appropriate to give crews a safe space to work.

Highway 10 through Wadena was originally constructed in 1948, and has been resurfaced four times. The road was last resurfaced in summer 2011.

Highway 10 reconstruction project scheduled for 2019

A larger project to reconstruct and redesign most of Highway 10 between Birch Avenue and Wadena County Road 4 in Wadena is scheduled to begin in 2019. Improvements along the redesigned segment will include:

• Raised concrete median to separate eastbound and westbound Highway 10 traffic

• Dedicated turn lanes for safe access to local roads

• Improved intersections and sidewalks

• Upgraded signal systems

• Improved storm sewer, city utilities, lighting and signing

Also in 2019, the two-lane rural sections of Highway 10 between Bluffton and Birch Avenue, and from County Road 4 to Oink Joint Road, will be resurfaced and new left-turn lanes will be installed at the Highway 10/County Road 75 intersection, west of Wadena.

To get more information, or to sign up to get Highway 10 Wadena reconstruction email updates sent to your inbox, visit www.mndot.gov/d3/wadena.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.