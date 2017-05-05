Feeling the tensions

At a United States Air Force base in Fussa, Japan one of Erickson's grandsons, 23-year-old airman Dylan Erickson, has his own ground maintenance to take care of—a C-130 aircraft that him and his ground crew maintains as part of their mission.

Separated by thousands of miles of land and ocean, the Ericksons still share the bond of family.

But the bond between John and Dylan has not been as close as it might have under different circumstances. When John's son, Scott, left Wadena in 1983 for the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Col. his travels had just started. He has served at 12 different posts around the globe in his military career. Dylan and his sister, Kaylie, have never known the permanent home their father did growing up here.

Grandpa John has seen his grandson now and then over the years and is concerned about what could happen if Dylan ends up in a combat zone.

"It's a pretty tense situation I am sure," said Erickson. "It's enough for us to be worried about it here, whereas they are right in the immediate area."

North Korea and Japan are separated by about the same distance as Wadena is separated from Bozeman, Mont. The two nations are not on friendly terms. North Korea test-fired ballistic missiles in early March that went down in the Sea of Japan. At the time, the Korean Central News Agency reported they were launched by a military unit "tasked to strike the bases of the U.S. imperialist aggressor forces in Japan."

Like others, Erickson has his doubts about the 33-year-old leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un. His country has tested nuclear weapons and threatened the United States, South Korea, Japan and Australia. He is even defiant of his greatest ally, the People's Republic of China.

"I think he's a little off his head," Erickson said. "He just keeps pushing the envelope all the time, and it's pretty dangerous."

One of the steps the United States has taken has been to move a naval strike group into the Sea of Japan. The heart of the group is the aircraft carrier Carl Vinson.

Wadena County Veteran Service Officer David Anderson did a tour aboard the Carl Vinson in 2003 when U.S.-led coalition forces invaded Iraq. The Vinson's mission during that deployment, 14 years ago, was to keep an eye on North Korea.

U.S. military support for countries like South Korea and Japan is essential for their defense against a North Korean attack, according to Anderson. Statistics from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) 2017 Fact Sheet, indicates that the military budget of Japan is currently $46.8 billion, while South Korea has a military budget of $36.8 billion. Compare that to the U.S. military budget of $611.2 billion. The United States recently began installing a THAAD anti-missile system in South Korea.

"A lot of countries don't want to get into anti-missile defense," Anderson said.

While the presence of a naval strike group in the Sea of Japan and North Korea's testing of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles and heightened tensions in the area has made the situation look ominous, Anderson does not regard Kim Jong-un's defiant, aggressive attitude as anything new. North Korea has a history of running bluffs to acquire concessions.

"This guy in North Korea thinks he's a big man," Anderson said.

Anderson also pointed out that some countries like to test the resolve of another nation's new administration by provoking it, meaning this could be the case for the new Trump Administration. After North Korea test-fired missiles in the direction of Japan in March, Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad launched a chemical weapons attack on a rebel-held area in April, prompting a missile strike by the United States.