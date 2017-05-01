Deep-rooted traditions

Students in Jeff Mehl and Joan Goedon's third grade classes worked with the tree seedlings to sort and prepare for planting. The trees, donated by Badoura Nursery of Nimrod, were handed out to WDC students in grades K-4 to take home and plant.

Mehl has been supervising the program for nine years, he said.

Mehl and Goedon showed the students how to carefully separate the seedlings to not damage the taproots, wrap them with wet paper towels and package them for transfer. Students then broke into groups separating, wrapping and packaging the seedlings. WDC Elementary Principal Louis Rutten stopped by to view the action and to visit with the students.

But they weren't the only students armed with greenage for Arbor Day. The leaf River Builders 4H Club conducted a community pride project, partnering with the Wadena Soil and Water Conservation District to plant 275 evergreen trees at Black's Grove Park April 27.

"The trees were planted to provide a wind block for the ski trails in the winter," said Terry Olson, Black's Grove member..

Eight adults and 12 kids rolled up their sleeves and dug deep on a chilly day to plant the trees, which took just over an hour to do. Anne Oldakowski, assistant manager at the SWCD, organized the project with the 4H club. Thrivent Financial created an action plan donation for the purchase of the trees. The total cost of the project was approximately $350, Olson said.

The City of Wadena donated mowing service to clear the area where the trees were planted.

What's the deal with Arbor Day?

So how did Arbor Day get to be? It all started in Nebraska with a tree-lovin' man named Julius Sterling Morton. Fresh on a new, barren homestead with his wife, Morton began planting up a storm, including peach, cottonwood, evergreen, pear, plum, apple and whole variety of trees. As his stature in the community and the United States rose (he became governor of Nebraska and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture), so did his platform to promote his love of trees. According to the Farmer's Almanac, in 1872, Morton once said, "If I had the power, I would compel every man in the state who had a home of his own to plant out and cultivate fruit trees."

By 1885, Arbor Day had become a holiday in Nebraska, and thousands of citizens turned out for a big party with the central theme being...you guessed it, trees. One thousand children formed a parade, spreading the seeds of appreciation for keeping the United States green and full of trees. Within 20 years, it was being celebrated in nearly every state, and even after Morton's death in 1902, the yearly celebrations continued, providing tree-planting traditions for generations to come.