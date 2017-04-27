Child abuse rates spike in Minnesota

The numbers are staggering: 8,123 Minnesota children had a finding of abuse or neglect within their families or by a caregiver in 2016, and another 363 children were abused or neglected in licensed facilities, such as family foster care or in-home child care.

Thirty-seven children suffered life-threatening injuries and 26 children died in Minnesota as a result of neglect of maltreatment.

These numbers, representing the children impacted by neglect and abuse in Minnesota, were released in a report from the Minnesota Department of Human Services on April 11.

Contributing factors

Some government officials say the 2015 implementation of the Governor's Task Force on the Protection of Children has driven up reported numbers.

The Task Force was "created to advise the governor and Legislature on system and practice improvements in the child protection system at all levels of government within the state of Minnesota," according to the DHS website, and aims to ensure the safety and protection of Minnesota's youngest citizens.

The Task Force also provides additional guidance on criteria for screening in a report of child maltreatment and has created more consistency in terms of how counties review and screen reports.

"It opened the door to our screening guidelines so that we're able to intervene in families a little bit sooner than we used to," said Amy Hanson, a child protection supervisor for Becker County Human Services. "We're identifying problems earlier, resulting in an increased number of screenings and investigations. More cases are being reported and more cases are being investigated now because we're able to screen in more cases now, and we're getting in earlier."

Anna Sellin, Assistant Director and overseer of Children's Services at Lakes Crisis and Resource Center in Detroit Lakes, said that she has noticed the increase in maltreatment reports and posited that local rates goes hand-in-hand with another local and statewide epidemic: drug use.

"Mainly, in this area, what we see are neglect and abuse as a result of addictions," she said. "Methamphetamine is still very prevalent in the area and so are opioids, of course. So, often times, that can lead to neglect or exposure. In addition, we do see a lot of poverty in this area so, typically, we would see that — at some point as abuse or neglect was occurring — there were no interventions or there were no mental health services provided and, because of that, the cycle continued."

Hanson agreed, explaining that drug use impacts children on multiple levels in terms of neglect and maltreatment — from absent or unhealthy parents to unsafe home environments.

"There's been an increase in the opioid crisis here just like everywhere," Hanson said. "We're seeing kids exposed to those chemicals, so we test kids for drug exposure, and we're seeing a higher number of kids that are testing positive for the substances their parents are using."

James "Jim" Koppel, assistant commissioner for Children and Family Services at the Minnesota DHS, added that in addition to the statewide opioid crisis and the establishment of the Governor's Task Force, the third big-picture factor contributing to the rising number of maltreatment reports is an increased public awareness.

"I think that the amount of media coverage has contributed to people seeing something and doing something about it," he explained. "It's much more of a comprehensive response and triage system now, too, which I think has reinforced participation on the part of mandated reporters."

Overall, the Minnesota DHS report cited the "prevailing family conditions associated with maltreatment reports" as being mental illness, domestic violence, drug and alcohol use, poverty, inadequate housing and parenting concerns.

"Families in poverty often have less stable housing and less adequate social support systems to assist parents in their child care responsibilities," the report read. "Both of these conditions have been linked to higher maltreatment rates. According to national research, children living in poverty are approximately seven times more likely to be neglected than other children."

Sellin, though, reminds families that poverty isn't the only contributing factor.

"Child abuse and neglect are not only families living in a certain part of town or single-parent families or anything like that," she said. "It spares no socioeconomic background. Sometimes, it's thought that it's only certain types of families that experience abuse and neglect, and that stigma just has to go away."

Aiming for zero

In 2016, 26 children died in Minnesota as a result of neglect of maltreatment. Of those children, seven were known to child protection prior to their death, according to the Minnesota DHS report. The remaining 19, though — the majority — flew under the radar.

"It was an action taken without a formal warning," Koppel said. "The vast majority of those cases were not known to the system, and that's part of the challenge of the work — it's really hard to predict those human behaviors."

Moving forward, Koppel suggests that Minnesotans look outside of the system for the solution.

"Most of these maltreatments resulting in a death are built out of an unsafe environment, tension spilling over or another crisis situation," he explained. "If we want to get the number of deaths down to zero, we have to look at areas like safe childcare — we have waiting lists for our state child care program, and we are losing providers in greater Minnesota because the reimbursement levels are so low. We also need to look at the kinds of support that we give families and not build our system based upon responding to bad systems."

According to Hanson and fellow Becker County child protection supervisor Jenny Anderson, family support can come in many forms, including counseling, chemical dependency services, parenting programs and more.

"It's all about collaboration," Anderson said, "and that collaboration is essential."

Each month, Hanson said, organizations in Becker County — including schools, law enforcement and the County Attorney's Office — hold a multidisciplinary team meeting.

"We do it so often," she said, "so we can work as a whole community to make sure we're not letting anybody slip through the cracks."

One thing that Minnesotans can do to help, Koppel said, is contact their policy-makers.

"Ask your policy-makers to prioritize families with little children," he said. "We need to make sure those families have what they need so that we can get the outcome that we all need and want."

According to the Minnesota DHS, multiple 2017 legislative recommendations are already aimed at the issue, including the recommendations of the governor's capital budget for $15 million in the 2017 fiscal year for statewide grants to help local public entities renovate or construct new early learning facilities, $19.7 million in fiscal years 2018-2019 and $49.2 million in fiscal years 2020-2021 to address child welfare, foster care and permanency for children, and $152,000 in fiscal years 2018-2019 and $142,000 in fiscal years 2020-2021 to address the needs of

sexually trafficked youth.

In the end, contacting policy-makers and addressing Minnesota crises such as childcare shortages and opioid usage will make a difference, Koppel said, but so will looking out for each other.

"A lot of preventative measures aren't in the formal protection system," he said. "They're in childcare, early childhood education, parent education and other types of investments we can make. Each of us — on a personal level — can look around at our friends, families and neighbors and see if there's something we can contribute to support them."