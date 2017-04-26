Here's to hoping they're hardy...

It's all part of the spring balancing act: Remove the mulch too soon and risk frost damage to the plants; leave the mulch too long and risk problems with mold.

In general, she said, the University of Minnesota Extension Service recommends that winter mulches of leaves and straw be removed when the plants they're protecting begin active growth in spring.

Mulch is placed over the plants in fall as soil begins to freeze, to insulate them and prevent premature growth caused by early thawing. Once the soil warms enough for growth to start, the mulch has lost part of its function.

Timing is important for removal of winter mulch. If you wait too long, plants may be damaged by mold. Pale, weak growth that develops beneath the mulch may also be damaged by sun and wind when the cover is removed. And heavy rains at this time of year may cause some plants to "suffocate" from matted down covering material.

On the other hand, if mulch is removed too soon, you may encourage early growth that will need to be covered again if frost threatens. That's the case this week in the Wadena area.

Removing winter mulch about mid-April in the Twin Cities Metro area is right most years, but wait another week for every hundred miles north of the Cities. You can also check for the start of new growth or mold development to help you decide. Though daytime temperatures are often in the fifties, evening temps may still be near freezing. Keep some of the mulch handy in case frost is predicted.

If you haven't already removed it, Perrine says it's best to leave any protective mulch over bulbs and perennials to maintain protection from cold temperatures and maintain a more consistent soil temperature.

Spring is very hard to predict in Minnesota, especially in a year like we are having now, but it is better to err on the side of caution and leave protection on these plants.

If protective mulch is removed, soil temperatures may increase rapidly, encouraging growth that may then be damaged by spring frosts, she said. However, leaving it on too late can lead to rotting, so the best advice is to monitor your plants and watch long-term forecasts.

If you remove mulch protection and a hard frost or cold temperatures are predicted, you can temporarily reapply mulch or other protection.

Ah, springtime in Minnesota.