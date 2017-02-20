Pedestrian killed by oil train identified as Detroit Lakes woman
DETROIT LAKES, Minn.—A 56-year-old Detroit Lakes woman has been identified as the person who died Saturday, Feb. 18, after a train struck her.
Lynn Alexander was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detroit Lakes police and paramedics responded about 9 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck by a Burlington Northern Santa Fe oil train near Washington Avenue and U.S. Highway 10.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers and paramedics found the victim on the railroad tracks.
Traffic on the rail corridor through Detroit Lakes was stopped for several hours.