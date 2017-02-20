The Minnesota State Patrol said a 2005 Dodge Stratus was westbound on Highway 28 when it went into the ditch, the driver apparently overcorrected and went back onto the highway into the eastbound lane, hitting the ambulance head on.

The driver of the Dodge was identified as Melanie Joy Sievert, 58, of Starbuck. She was taken to Glacial Ridge Hospital in Glenwood with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The ambulance, a 2006 Ford reportedly belonging to the Stevens County EMS, was driven by Timothy Chris Gramm, 54, of Morris. There were three passengers in the ambulance: Craig Allen Feuchtenberger, 45, of Hancock; David Thomas Smith, 21, of Amery, Wis.; and Jessica Leigh Velde, 35, of Morris.

The State Patrol said Feuchtenberger was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. The ambulance driver and the other two passengers were brought to Glacial Ridge Hospital in Glenwood for treatment of their injuries.