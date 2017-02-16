Head-on crash kills Pequot Lakes man

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash at 6:31 a.m. in Sibley Township in Crow Wing County. The state patrol reported the Pequot Lakes man was driving a 1998 Ford truck north on Highway 371, when it hit a jersey barrier on the right and went across the highway in the southbound lane, hitting a 1998 Peterbilt semitrailer head-on. The semitrailer was a logging truck that wasn't loaded.

The name of the deceased is expected to be released Thursday night, pending notification of family.

The state patrol reported the Pequot Lakes man did not have his seat belt on.

The driver of the semitrailer, Daniel T. Jackson, 60, Hackensack was not injured.

The Pequot Lakes police and fire departments, the Nisswa Fire Department, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office and North Memorial Ambulance assisted the state patrol at the scene. The state patrol had a district investigator, a crash reconstruction specialist, a commercial vehicle inspector and two road troopers on the scene.

A portion of Highway 371 is closed near the crash site as emergency personnel work the scene to investigate the crash. Traffic has been rerouted for hours, sending motorists around East Twin Lake to Wilderness road, Crow Wing County Road 107 and Olson Road.