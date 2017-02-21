American Red Cross holding Fast Track training

Attendees will be able to help their community by bringing healing and hope after a home fire or other disaster. This one-day training will equip people in supporting their community as a Red Cross volunteer. They will also meet other volunteers and have fun training to be part of the Red Cross Disaster Action Team.

In 2016 the American Red Cross responded to103 incidents which were primarily home and apartment fires and we also responded to home explosions, communities impacted by flooding and by the summer storms this past year. Responses to these disasters would not be possible without Disaster Action Team volunteers. This chapter covers 17 counties in Minnesota and Douglas County in Wisconsin.

Those interested in the training should contact Nancy Rogers at (218) 722-0071 or nancy.rogers2@redcross.org for further information and to register for the training.