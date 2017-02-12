The driver, Danie Leigh Thomssen, 18, originally from Bismarck, and one of her passengers, Carson Dennis Roney, 19, originally from Oakes, died, the State Patrol reported Sunday.

Another passenger, Haley Lynn Visto, 18, also from Oakes, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Sanford Hospital.

The interstate was covered in snow or ice around 10 p.m. when Thomssen lost control of her Chevy Cobalt as the three headed west and the car slid into a guardrail. All three wore seat belts and airbags did deploy, the patrol said. Alcohol was not involved.

Thomssen majored in biological sciences and was a saxophone player in the NDSU Gold Star Marching Band, according to the university. She had recently been named to the Dean’s List for fall semester.

At Bismarck Century High School, Thomssen was also in the marching band, winning recognition as a “Class A outstanding performer” in 2015-2016, her last year there. She made the honor roll throughout high school.

Roney also majored in biological sciences. According to a scholarship announcement, he had planned on practicing family medicine in his hometown and take over the family farm. In the long run, he hoped to provide medical care for families in the Third World.

A graduate of Oakes High School, he was active in basketball, football and track and served as a Boys State delegate where he was elected state treasurer by his peers.

Visto, a sophomore, is majoring in crop and weed sciences. She also graduated from Oakes High School where she was active in basketball and FFA, according to school newsletters.

“The NDSU community is deeply saddened by this tragedy, and extends sincere condolences to the families, classmates and friends of Danie and Carson,” NDSU President Dean Bresciani said in a statement. “As is our tradition, we will provide care and support to everyone affected by this loss.”