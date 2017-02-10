The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Aaron Raymond Dombovy, 24, of Moorhead. Dombovy was arrested after his vehicle was stopped using spike strips.

The chase started after a deputy responded to a report of a vehicle parked in the right lane of Interstate 94 at 6:09 a.m.

Dombovy was found sleeping in the driver’s seat. When asked, Dombovy moved the vehicle to the shoulder of the roadway and was then asked to exit the vehicle and was interviewed briefly.

As the deputy and Dombovy were walking toward the patrol vehicle, the suspect ran to his car and fled west. The vehicle was chased through the Burgen Lake Rest Area east of Alexandria and then back onto I-94.

At that time, the Minnesota State Patrol joined the chase, which continued west and into Alexandria before turning south.

During the chase, the suspect was sometimes driving in the oncoming driving lanes and at speeds reaching speeds of 113 mph.

State Patrol said the pursuit lasted about 20 minutes.

Dombovy is being held in the Douglas County Jail on pending felony charges of fleeing a peace a officer and possessing a controlled substance.