The Commission's newest representatives are Jill Abbott, M State/Higher Education; Nancy Stevens, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe; Curt Johnson, Region Five School Boards.

"We are fortunate to work for elected officials and leaders of special interest groups who continually seek regional cooperation and efficiencies in ways that improve our rural quality of life," said Executive Director Cheryal Hills.

Region Five Development Commission was established in State Statute in 1973 and is designated as an Economic Development District (EDD) by the US Dept. of Commerce Economic Development Administration for the five county region. A few of R5DC's broad programs and services include Community Development - broadband, energy, local foods plans/program deployment, Economic Development- including four lending programs, and a multitude of Transportation programs including Safe-Routes-to-Schools planning.

The work of the commission is guided by a governing commission that consists of members representing a cross -section of constituents from around the five county region. For a full listing of commission representatives visit www.regionfive.org.