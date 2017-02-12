"I'm gob smacked — and very excited, " said event Chair, Arne Gudmestad when the night's totals came in.

This is the first time the annual event has hit the six-figure milestone and with it great thanks are due. Friends of Friends thanked all who contributed to making this a profoundly successful event, Gudmestad said.

"Warmest of thanks to those who purchased tickets, donated cash, items for the silent and live auction and gave of their time and other resources," she said. "Your gift and the generosity you show helps to feed hungry children and families in Otter Tail County who otherwise may have to go without food. Thank you."

Proceeds from the event will help provide food to nearly 500 children in Otter Tail County through the Weekend Feeding Backpack Program and seven emergency food shelves in Otter Tail County and the Wadena Food Shelf. Last year more than 736,924.26 pounds of food were distributed throughout the county by North Country Food Bank.