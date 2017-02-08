Weekly crime report - Feb. 9 edition

• Scott Dale Smith, 37, of Wolverton, was stopped and issued a citation for no proof of insurance.

• Tyson James Keezer, 21, of Waubun, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.

Jan. 25

• Joseph Otto Collom, 27, of Hewitt, was stopped and issued a citation for no proof of insurance.

• Bailey David Wobig, 23, of Frazee, was arrested on a warrant out of Wadena County. Wobig was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

• Jeffery Wade Randall, 42, of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his probation. Randall was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Jan. 26

• Jeffrey Lee Kugel, 47, of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault, damage to property and disorderly conduct. Kugel was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Jan. 28

• Dylan Michael Hales, 25, of Staples, was arrested for violating the terms of his probation. Hales was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

• Christi Ruth Stoll, 47, of Perham, was stopped and issued a citation for no proof of insurance.

Feb. 4

• Patrick Kelly Erckenbrack, 52, of Wadena, was arrested for disorderly conduct. Erckenbrack was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

• Trudy Eileen Gropper, 45, of Wadena, was arrested for disorderly conduct. Gropper was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Feb. 5

• Nichole Loraine Shoultz, 31, of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault, 5th degree assault and disorderly conduct. Shoultz was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

The Wadena Police Department answered 209 calls for the past two weeks.