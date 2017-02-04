For Officer Moszer's family, his death never far from mind

A number of his days in the elements involved installing steel on the outside of what would become Scheels Arena, a place where he now takes in Fargo Force hockey games, a place where his son, Brian, skates weekly.

The arena is also where thousands of people attended an open-casket funeral for his other son, Fargo Police Officer Jason Moszer, after he was fatally shot in the line of duty nearly a year ago. Yet despite this somber fact, there's no sadness these days when Dave Moszer walks into the building.

"It's kind of my home away from home," the 63-year-old said.

Dave Moszer finds comfort there like he does in the blue ribbons that still line his south Fargo street and in the blue bulbs that still glow nightly on porches across the city. The fundraisers, the memorial motorcycle rides, the hugs, the kind words — these have all helped him get by, but closure is not a thing he foresees finding any time soon, if ever.

For Dave Moszer, his wife, Karen, and their surviving children, Brian and Michelle, not a day passes when they don't think about Jason. The sight of something commonplace, like a squad car or a Ford truck like the one he drove, can stir up a memory of him lying unconscious in a hospital bed.

"It doesn't take much to set it off," his father said, tears welling in his eyes. "You never get it out of your mind."

'I couldn't run away'

A rifle round struck 33-year-old Jason Moszer in the head the night of Feb. 10 while he was dealing with a standoff that started as a domestic disturbance. SWAT team members in an armored vehicle rescued him from the alley where he was shot, just north of Ninth Avenue North, and took him to Sanford Medical Center less than a block away.

He died the next day. His major organs all found recipients. The former Army medic, known for keeping his cool during combat in Iraq, had been with the Fargo Police Department for six years.

His shooter, Marcus Schumacher, 49, killed himself after a police sharpshooter wounded him during the eight-hour standoff. Schumacher, who had a violent criminal history, had struggled with mental illness.

Before it was clear whether Moszer would live or die, Chief Dave Todd and two officers drove with lights and sirens to his Sabin, Minn., home where they woke his wife, Rachel. "As soon as she saw me, she just kind of buckled," Todd said. "She knew something bad had happened."

At the hospital, the chief sat with Rachel Moszer as a doctor told her that her husband would not survive.

"It certainly shook me to the core," Todd said. "But at the same time, I knew I had to be a leader. I couldn't fail people. I couldn't run away from the situation. I needed to be up in front of them, let them see that I cared about them, let them see that I, too, was mourning Jason."

One shift at a time, Todd gathered his officers to break the devastating news. As Fargo police dealt with raw emotions, officers from other local agencies patrolled the city. "We needed that. We were pretty destroyed at that time," he said. "I think after about 36 hours, I finally slept for a little bit."

Bullet holes linger

Maggi Gadaire wasn't home the night when gunshots kept coming from Schumacher's white two-story house at 308 9th Ave. N., the night when police helped many of her neighbors evacuate their homes and told others to take shelter in their basements.

Gadaire, 62, was on vacation in Las Vegas when she learned what happened. Police called her to ask if they could get into her bullet-riddled garage, which stands right next to where Moszer was shot.

She granted the police permission to investigate. And they found that the fatal round had gone through the corner siding of the garage before striking Moszer, who may have been using the structure for cover, Todd said.

Tactically, the chief said, he can't fault the actions of Moszer or any other officer that night. "It's just we had a bad guy with a rifle. Nobody could see exactly where he was shooting from," Todd said, adding that Schumacher had a gun that could shoot through buildings. "And so, you know, something that you might feel was cover, might not actually be cover."

Gadaire has since replaced the overhead garage door that bullets perforated. But there are still bullet holes the garage's north sidewall and in her garbage can. Just to the south, the Schumacher house sits unoccupied with plywood over the doors and windows.

She says she doesn't dwell on these visual reminders. Though, an unsettling moment came last spring after snow melted and exposed blood in the alley. She and her then 17-year-old granddaughter discovered it as they were shoveling snow, and the sight of it made them stop.

"We couldn't do it," she said. "I just kind of avoided the area until the rain kind of took care of it."

'A certain innocence'

The first time a Fargo police officer died in the line of duty was in 1882, seven years before North Dakota became a state.

The story, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page, is that Officer Fred Alderman was looking for a man who had used stolen property to pay a fine. Alderman knocked on the door of the wrong house on the outskirts of town. When no one answered, he tried to force the door open.

A woman inside mistook Alderman for a tramp trying to break in, and she shot him in the chest, killing him instantly. She was charged with Alderman's death, but a jury deemed the shooting justifiable because the officer had not identified himself. History remembers that shooting as unintentional.

In Officer Moszer's case, a jury has never weighed in, but the official account is that Schumacher intentionally sniped him. This is a level of ugliness the city had never reached before.

"I think a certain innocence was lost in Fargo from that," Todd said. "That was the first time that we really experienced the murder of a police officer."

Karen Moszer, who raised her kids in Fargo, said she never thought something like this would ever happen here. But now her middle child is gone and so is all the joy and goofiness he brought to the family.

What's left is the reminiscing. Like the time when he stood still as his brother tried to fly a radio-controlled plane as close to him as possible.

"It didn't bother Jason," his dad said, smiling. "He just stood there."

Or how he would always chase his Yorkie, Scooter, across the grass. "He just loved that dog," his mom said, also smiling.

Then after a pause, she broke the silence. "I just don't want anybody to ever forget Jason."

Memorial planned

To honor Officer Jason Moszer, blue light sticks will be distributed and a moment of silence will be held before the Fargo Force game against Green Bay on Friday, Feb. 10. The game starts at 7:05 p.m. at Scheels Arena.