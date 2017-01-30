Grand Forks opossum slain; body to go to research

That researcher is Lisa Walsh, a third-year Ph.D. candidate studying ecology and evolutionary biology. She said the opossum's body can yield plenty of valuable information; analyzing hair, even, can help yield answers on the kinds of foods it's eaten, shedding light on how it's managed to survive in a cold climate sharply at odds with its body.

"The documentation of them expanding northward is over 100 years old," Walsh said. "I've read through some old reports and old field guides saying, 'Hey, it's the 1850s, and this opossum is here.' We're noticing them more and more because they're in areas where they really shouldn't be."

Walsh said she caught wind of the opossum's presence after reading a weekend report that one had been spotted in Grand Forks—and in a stroke of fortune, her fiance, Evan Boucher, works in Grand Forks. Walsh said she plans to work via Boucher to have the animal brought back to Michigan for study.

"What one researcher found in the 1970s ... he calculated that if it was below freezing for more than 35 days in the winter, the opossum was going to starve to death," she said of the animal being unable to forage in the cold. "What's interesting is they're starting to, I guess, disobey that observation."

Despite hazards like frostbite to the tail and ears and the distinct lack of dog- or wolf-like toe pads that could help in the cold, opossums are pushing north. Walsh explained opossums are "built for the tropics" but get a lot of help spreading farther from humans.

"My master's (degree) work actually demonstrated that areas with less snow, but also either higher densities of people or higher densities of farms, supported more opossums," Walsh said, describing research in Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin. "They either need to have less snow to forage, or with a lot of agriculture or a lot of people, they have a lot of resources that are much easier to find in winter. If you put food out for your dogs, birds—trash—any kind of food waste that's left over on a farm, it's going to be a lot easier to find for opossums."

The person who killed the opossum declined to speak on the record to the Herald, but did agree to work with Boucher and Walsh to help transfer the opossum's carcass for research. Walsh said the opossum will be kept in a freezer for the next several weeks until she drives from Ann Arbor, Mich., to Grand Forks during the University of Michigan's spring break with a "portable freezer" to bring it back.

The opossum will be measured and dissected, with its organs harvested for a tissue collection, its stomach contents examined and its skeleton cleaned for study. Walsh admitted she knows it sounds a little strange, but she said she was delighted to hear that an opossum was in Grand Forks.

"You have no idea how excited I was when I saw that article," she said. "I've been waiting for this—I've been waiting to see them show up in North Dakota."