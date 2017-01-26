Search
    Public can view images from MnDOT snowplow cameras

    By Forum News Service on Jan 26, 2017 at 9:02 a.m.
    An image from a snowplow along Interstate 90 near Rochester Thursday, Jan. 26.

    ST. PAUL—The public can now view winter road conditions from the Minnesota Department of Transportation's new "plow cams" available through the www.511mn.org website.

    Some of the agency's 838 snowplows are equipped with cameras that show real-time road conditions along plow routes.

    Travelers can already see road conditions on major highways from the Road Weather Information System, which is also part of 511. These are fixed cameras at 97 locations across the state that show live rotating photos. While these cameras show a small area of the road, the plow cams show real-time road conditions as snowplows plow their routes.

    To access the plow cams, visit www.511mn.org and click on "Plow Cameras" on the left menu. Photos have captions that give the plow number, the date, time and location of the plow. Images will be displayed for two hours.

    The active trucks displayed on 511 only represent a portion of MnDOT's fleet for snow and ice and other maintenance activities.

