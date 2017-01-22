Five Wings Arts Council offers grant info, writing workshops

Representatives of organizations, schools and other public entities, as well as individual artists who seek professional development or project support, who are 18 years or older and live in the Five Wings service region, are eligible to apply for funding for their projects.

The workshop will be offered Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center in Wadena. Additional workshops will be offered in surrounding communities including Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Great River Arts Association in Little Falls, Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce in Walker, Tuesday, January 31 at the Brainerd Public Library and Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Five Wings Arts Council office in Staples.

Training for individual artists will be from 3:30-5:30 p.m. with classes for organizations, schools and other public entities held from 6-8 p.m. at each location.

The classes are free of charge, but pre-registration is required to guarantee class placement. For more information and to register go to www.fwac.org.

Five Wings Arts Council awards Community Arts Access project grants of up to $5,000 to nonprofit organizations, schools, or other public entities to either produce or sponsor an arts related project. Small Grants of up to $1,000 are provided to nonprofit organizations or public entities to sponsor an arts activity.

Individual artist grants up to $2,500 are available to artists (at least 18 years of age) working in any art discipline.

FWAC distributes grant funds which are made available through a general fund appropriation from the Minnesota Legislature and Minnesota's Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund. Funds granted to individual artists are made possible by a grant from the McKnight Foundation.

The Five Wings Arts Council is one of eleven regional arts councils in Minnesota. Its mission is to encourage and promote arts creation, appreciation, and education through grant programs and technical assistance in order to enhance the quality of life for Minnesota residents in Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd, and Wadena Counties.

Question can be directed to the FWAC staff by calling (877) 654-2166 or emailing vicki.fwac@arvig.net.