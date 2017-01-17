Minn. woman accused of keeping heroin in bra to change plea

Esquivel was arrested last July at the Grand Forks Inn, where she had rented a room. Investigators from the Grand Forks Narcotics and Pine-to-Prairie Drug task forces said in court documents they learn she was on probation out of Polk County and had "a large amount of heroin." Court documents also stated hotel staff had seen multiple people coming and going from her room.

Esquivel gave officers a bag she pulled from inside her bra that contained about 41 grams of heroin, according to court documents. She also told agents she had sold approximately half an ounce of heroin that month and "was trying to make some quick money," according to investigators.