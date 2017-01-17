Minn. woman accused of keeping heroin in bra to change plea
A Crookston woman accused of keeping heroin in her bra police said she intended to sell is expected to change her plea this morning.
Cynthia Esquivel, born in 1972, will have a hearing at 9 a.m. in Grand Forks District Court, where she is charged with possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver or manufacture, a Class A felony that carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. It's unclear if she has reached a plea agreement or if she will be sentenced today.
Esquivel was arrested last July at the Grand Forks Inn, where she had rented a room. Investigators from the Grand Forks Narcotics and Pine-to-Prairie Drug task forces said in court documents they learn she was on probation out of Polk County and had "a large amount of heroin." Court documents also stated hotel staff had seen multiple people coming and going from her room.
Esquivel gave officers a bag she pulled from inside her bra that contained about 41 grams of heroin, according to court documents. She also told agents she had sold approximately half an ounce of heroin that month and "was trying to make some quick money," according to investigators.