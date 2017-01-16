A small test marketing program will begin soon for the company's Arctic Granny and Arctic Golden apples. The program will examine consumer appetite for genetically modified produce, something Neal Carter believes will grow as shoppers experience the apples for themselves.

"Once they try it, it's just like any other apple," he says.

'A fair amount of naivety'

The Carters saw the success of "baby carrots" — sliced, sculpted, washed and packaged carrots that doubled carrot consumption — as a model to get apples into the snack foods market in the late 1990s. Pre-sliced apples, they felt, would be an attractive snacking option.

The Carters were intrigued by Australian research into turning off genes that cause enzymatic browning and felt it had more long-term appeal than edible coatings. Carter says their original timeline would have had non-browning apples on the market a decade ago. But using the Australian research was more difficult than they expected, and the regulatory burden took longer than they hoped.

"We went into this with a fair amount of naivety," he says with a laugh. "The good news is we did get here in the end."

The Arctic Apples will not brown when exposed to air or from superficial bruising and scuffs, but they will turn brown upon introduction of bacteria or fungi, Carter explains.

"When an Arctic Apple goes brown, you know there's something wrong with it," he says.

Apples are picked in the fall and stored for use all year. The Arctic Apple's non-browning properties should help reduce food waste throughout the production chain and in homes, because superficial marks won't lead to browning, Carter says.

Overcoming opposition

Okanagan Specialty Fruits is based in Canada. To market its products there and in the U.S., they had to go through regulatory processes in four separate agencies, two in each country.

Getting the apples approved required what Carter describes as documents worthy of a doctoral thesis to each of the agencies. Then came questions to answer, and years passed as they worked through each step. In that time, the backlash against genetic modification and biotechnology in the food industry began to grow. But Carter says public comments raised "no real substantive, scientifically-sound concerns."

"What it really confirmed was that (the opposition) was very much a vocal minority," he says.

The vocal minority at times included members of the apple industry. A 2012 New York Times article said the U.S. Apple Association was concerned the introduction of Arctic Apples could hurt the fruit's image as wholesome and healthy. But the group has softened its stance.

"USApple supports advancements in genetics and genomics research," Jim Bair, president and CEO of the U.S. Apple Association, said in a statement. "Benefits can include new varieties with quality attributes such as new aromatic flavor profiles, improved pest resistance, and enhanced nutrition. Decades of research have given us the many apple varieties we see in the grocery store today with a taste to suit every personal preference. Each and every one of them is healthy and wholesome, and the FDA has determined the non-browning Arctic apple provides the same nutritional benefits as any other apple."

The company received approval for the Arctic Granny and Golden varieties in time to prepare for a 2016 harvest and 2017 market. The Arctic Fuji was approved more recently.

"We were confident at the outset, but it was certainly nice to get it completed," Carter says.

The market will decide

The 20,000 pounds of apples Okanagan Specialty Fruits picked in the fall will be sold in 10-ounce, pre-sliced packages. The company has not released the retailers or the cities where the apples will be sold. The coming years will see a greater volume of apples and a corresponding expanded market.

"It takes a long time to ramp up the volume of an apple variety," Carter explains.

The market will decide the success of Arctic Apples, and consumer research shows shoppers love them once they experience them, Carter says. Before the Arctic Apples or Simplot's non-browning Innate Potato, most biotech crops have had agronomic properties that help farmers but are less tangible to shoppers. Carter says Arctic Apples will give consumers a chance to see and experience biotechnology.

Okanagan Specialty Fruits has taken it upon itself to be approachable and transparent about its products. The company wants people to understand the process, so they're committed to providing education about biotechnology, agriculture and the fruit growing process. The company website is loaded with infographics, videos and articles.

"So many people know so little about agriculture and even less about tree fruits," Carter says.

More Arctic varieties are expected to follow, as well as pear cultivars, Carter says. And even though years have passed since Okanagan Specialty Fruits began working on its non-browning produce, the market for it still exists.

"What drove us then is still relevant today," he says.