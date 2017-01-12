Search
    Minnesota tax relief bill passes

    By Don Davis Today at 5:25 p.m.

    ST. PAUL — More than 200,000 Minnesotans soon will receive tax breaks.

    Minnesota senators passed legislation 66-0 Thursday, Jan. 12, to cut taxes by making state tax law conform with federal law. The House already took the same action to help Minnesotans who are beginning to file income tax returns.

    The legislation provides $21 million in tax relief for a range of people, including 35,000 college students, 70,000 teachers buying classroom supplies, an unknown number of homeowners refinancing mortgages and 73,000 new homeowners paying mortgage insurance. Several business tax benefits also are in the bill.

    Don Davis
    Don Davis has been the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau chief since 2001, covering state government and politics for two dozen newspapers in the state. Don also blogs at Capital Chatter on Areavoices.
    ddavis@forumcomm.com
