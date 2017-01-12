Minnesota tax relief bill passes
ST. PAUL — More than 200,000 Minnesotans soon will receive tax breaks.
Minnesota senators passed legislation 66-0 Thursday, Jan. 12, to cut taxes by making state tax law conform with federal law. The House already took the same action to help Minnesotans who are beginning to file income tax returns.
The legislation provides $21 million in tax relief for a range of people, including 35,000 college students, 70,000 teachers buying classroom supplies, an unknown number of homeowners refinancing mortgages and 73,000 new homeowners paying mortgage insurance. Several business tax benefits also are in the bill.