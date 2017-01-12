Police ID man killed in Grand Forks rollover

Jacob Clemetson, 24, of Grand Forks died at the scene of the single-vehicle crash, which police responded to about 1:35 a.m. in the 2000 block of North Washington Street. The vehicle, a red 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, had come to rest on its roof on the east side of the road as a result of the rollover.

Grand Forks Fire Department and Altru Ambulance personnel joined police at the scene to help extricate Clemetson, who was the vehicle's sole occupant, and provide medical care. The Grand Forks Sheriff's Office assisted with traffic control, and the North Dakota Highway Patrol also responded.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Police urged drivers to be aware of road conditions and to drive carefully on icy or potentially icy roads.

