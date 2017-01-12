18-year-old dies in icy northern Minnesota crash; six survive in other pickup
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Devin Shawn Alexander, 18, of Baxter was trying to pass another vehicle shortly before 6:30 p.m. on westbound Minnesota 210 in rural Cass County.
Alexander lost control and his GMC Sierra was hit by an eastbound Ford F-250 pickup truck.
The driver of the Ford was identified as 17-year-old Lane Dennis Blowers of Motley. The State Patrol said he was hospitalized with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.
Five teenage passengers in Blowers’ vehicle were not injured.
The collision remains under investigation.
At least three other Minnesota motorists died Monday and Tuesday in weather-related crashes.
One crash involved a truck driver who rear-ended a Minnesota Department of Transportation snowplow in Stearns County. He was identified Tuesday as Timothy Michael Ekhoff, 30, of St. Michael.