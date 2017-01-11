Lori Rae Hobus, 50, has been charged with third-degree driving while impaired and endangerment of a child, both gross misdemeanors, and one count of fifth-degree drug possession, a felony.

According to the criminal complaint, officers stopped Hobus' Oldsmobile at about 12:30 p.m. Monday. The vehicle was observed leaving an address being monitored by members of the Pine to Prairie Narcotics Task Force, and an East Grand Forks police officer stopped Hobus for failing to signal a turn and driving with expired license plates.

The officer recorded Hobus having bloodshot eyes and a noticeable jaw movement associated with meth use. Police say she could not pass a standard field sobriety test. Police also observed a homemade meth pipe in the child’s hand and collected a substance that field tested positive for meth.

Hobus has a history of arrests for methamphetamine in North Dakota, according to court records. Her next appearance is scheduled for Jan. 17.