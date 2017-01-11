MN woman accused of driving with 3-year-old while on meth

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers stopped Hobus' Oldsmobile at about 12:30 p.m. Monday. The vehicle was observed leaving an address being monitored by members of the Pine to Prairie Narcotics Task Force, and an East Grand Forks police officer stopped Hobus for failing to signal a turn and driving with expired license plates.

The officer recorded Hobus having bloodshot eyes and a noticeable jaw movement associated with methamphetamine use. Police say she could not pass a standard field sobriety test. Police also observed a homemade meth pipe and collected a substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

There was a 3-year-old child in the car.

Hobus has a history of arrests for methamphetamine in North Dakota, according to court records.

Her next appearance is scheduled for Jan. 17.