The documents state that Kevin Lee Olson sent the email on Dec. 22 and that Heitkamp's office had received emails from Olson in the past, including one sent in 2014 in which Olson stated: "I'm coming for you!! Now what will you hide behind??"

A criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court on Monday, Jan. 9, charges Olson with mailing threatening communications.

An arrest warrant filed in federal court states Olson was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 10, in Fargo.

The U.S. Capitol Police, the federal police agency charged with protecting members of Congress, executed a search warrant in south Fargo Tuesday morning, according to Fargo Deputy Chief Joe Anderson of the Fargo Police Department.

Anderson said local officers assisted the federal agents in the execution of the search warrant, but he would not confirm who it targeted, or where the search took place.

There was a strong police presence Tuesday morning in the 1600 block of 51st Street South, where law enforcement personnel could be seen entering and leaving a residence.

Anderson said local SWAT personnel backed up Capitol Police in the execution of a warrant Tuesday, but he said any further details about the incident would have to come from U.S. Capitol Police.

An affidavit in support of the criminal complaint and arrest warrant states Fargo police interviewed Olson at his home on Jan. 3.

The affidavit said Olson admitted that the threatening email was sent through his account and that he sent the email, but he refused to answer questions regarding the threatening statement.

Olson also told officers he owns firearms, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the threatening email read in part: "It's (sic) seems the only consideration these days is when one becomes a criminal. I guess I should find you, you (expletive), and shoot you in your red head!"

Abbie McDonough, communications director for U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, confirmed Tuesday that threats had been made against Heitkamp but declined to discuss details about the investigation into the threats, referring questions to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Officials with the U.S. Attorney's Office and Capitol Police could not be reached for comment.