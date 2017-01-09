About 1:05 a.m., the woman was driving on Broadway when she was flagged down by a man who appeared intoxicated and asked for a ride to a restaurant, Sgt. Mark Lykken said.

After driving a few blocks, "He became loud and belligerent and started asking for money. She didn't like the way he was acting and told him to get out of her vehicle. And when he said, 'No,' she reached across and unlocked the passenger door," Lykken said.

She then tried to push him out, Lykken said.

At that point, the man apparently stabbed her in her lower leg with a small knife. He left the car about 4th Street and Main Avenue, Lykken said.

The woman drove herself to a local hospital, Lykken said, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The man is described as a Native American, 40 to 50 years old, with gray and black hair, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, with an acne-scarred face and large-framed glasses, Lykken said.

Lykken said the woman didn't provide a reason for stopping for the man.

"One thing we would recommend is that people be very cautious of who they pick up," Lykken said. "Certainly, in the downtown area at 1 in the morning, it's not relatively safe to pick anybody up that you don't know."

Lykken said the case remains under investigation.