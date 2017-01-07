How to make a resolution and actually keep it

Instead of having another failed resolution, follow these steps for making a New Year's resolution that will actually stick this year.

Pick one goal

For Mary Leaf of Moorhead, that one goal is to pass the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX), a standardized exam that nurses must pass to practice professionally.

Leaf graduated in December from the University of North Dakota with a bachelor of science in nursing.

"I chose this as was my resolution because I just want to study as hard as I can," Leaf says. "Everyone does the weight loss thing, so my goal this year is to study and pass the NCLEX the first time."

When you set one goal at a time, it allows you to be completely dedicated to one task rather than partially dedicated to a lot of little things. While setting multiple goals can be very motivating, you may be less likely to be successful when multitasking.

Plan it out

In order to have a successful resolution, you're going to need to plan it out. Ask yourself, "What resources am I going to need? How am I going to gain access to the things I need?"

For some, this may mean getting a gym membership. For others, it may mean doing a bit of research.

Leaf said her plan includes scheduling opportunities to study and gathering the necessary course work.

"I have different resources that I am using. There are so many different books, but I chose two and I feel like I'll be able to get enough information from those," she says.

Another important part the planning process is actually writing it down. A plan is much like a map. By mapping out your process you'll know exactly how far you are from completing your goal. Knowing where you are at is essential for making good decisions along the way.

Anticipate problems

As in life, problems arise, but by being honest with yourself and adding potential roadblocks to your planning process, you'll be better prepared to deal with them when they actually occur.

For example, if your plan is to lose 10 pounds, but your social calendar appears to be booked, you may note that during the week you'll need to be extra cautious about how many calories you consume to make up for the weekends.

Leaf says that one of her biggest problems is dealing with her nerves.

"I'm just really nervous, and I've heard only difficult things about the test," she says.

To combat her nerves, Leaf is prepared to not miss a single day of studying, but if she does she won't beat herself up.

'It's kind of like exercising; you just have to succeed and not fall behind," she says.

Plan rewards

Small rewards offer encouragement when times get tough. Like anticipating problems, it's important to add little rewards into the planning process.

For example, if your goal is to lose 10 pounds, after a portion of weight has been lost, reward yourself with a non-food-related reward like a spa treatment or trip to the mall.

For Leaf, her resolution was more than just a goal or aspiration. It means finally working in a field that she loves.

"A lot of people have something they don't like about themselves and this allows them to make a healthier change that benefits them. Little things make a difference," she says.