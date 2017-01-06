Minnesota man sets record for biggest eelpout (that's a fish)

Getzler's girther was caught while ice fishing for walleyes, using an orange jigging spoon tipped with a minnow on Minnesota's waters of Lake of the Woods on Dec. 19. The previous record 'pout was 19 pounds, 8 ounces, set in February 2012, also on Lake of the Woods, by Aaron Guthrie of Bemidji.

Both reviled and revered at various points in history, the burbot is a unique fish: Essentially, it's a freshwater cod native to the northern latitudes with no other relatives currently swimming in such waters. It's a mottled brownish creature with a gape of a mouth and a single barbel, or whisker. It's not an eel, but it's often slender appearance and ability to curl up once landed give it eel-like mannerisms. Burbot are hardly heralded by modern sportfishing enthusiasts, but biologists are studying them because they play a role in our native ecosystem and their numbers appear to be in decline in Minnesota and North Dakota.

None of which appears to have been on the mind of Getzler and his fishing companions as they plumbed the depths for ever-popular walleyes last month, according a summary put out by the DNR Thursday.

"Brent along with his buddies Rob Anderson and Chad Thompson thought he was battling a monster walleye, and they were recording the three-minute fight. But after realizing it was a 'just a pout' they quit filming," said Mike Kurre, mentoring program coordinator with the DNR. "Little did they know the burbot was a state record, until they got it on a scale."

Kurre also noted how the fish created a stir on social media. "When photos surfaced of this huge 'pout, it certainly got people talking," he said. "As the reaction to this record shows, burbot have a certain charm despite the eely looks — and at 19 pounds, what a fish."