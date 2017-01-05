The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety projects the final number to be 412, it said in a news release Thursday, Jan. 5.

Pedestrian deaths increased to 60 in a preliminary count, the highest number since 61 died in 1991 and a 50 percent increase over the average of the past five years.

“It is distressing to see such an increase in pedestrian deaths. These are our neighbors, our coworkers, our family members and friends,” said Donna Berger, Office of Traffic Safety director, in a news release. “It’s especially upsetting because this doesn’t have to happen. These tragedies are preventable but it requires both motorists and pedestrians to do their part. If we all follow some simple guidelines such as paying attention, lives will be saved.”

Other preliminary figures include:

362 fatal crashes, compared with a final figure of 375 in 2015

53 motorcyclist fatalities, compared with a final figure of 61 in 2015

7 bicyclist fatalities, compared with a final figure of 10 in 2015

The DPS-OTS says speed was a contributing factor in one in five fatalities, with drunk driving a factor in one in four fatalities and distracted driving one in five. Half of vehicle occupants who were killed were not wearing a seat belt.