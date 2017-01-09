Minnesota briefs - Jan. 5 edition

The dynamite was discovered about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, in a shed near the home in the 28,000 Block of 100th Street, Lt. Keith Van Dyke said.

Van Dyke said a person was cleaning out the shed after a relative had died and discovered the dynamite. The person reporting the find then sought help in disposing of the explosives.

Van Dyke said that the last such find of dynamite in the county was about four years ago. He said such stashes are still found because hardware stores used to sell dynamite until the 1960s or 1970s.

Deputies chase accused drunken snowmobiler, catch him by following footprints

A man suspected of snowmobiling while drunk was able to outrun officers, despite crashing on a frozen lake, but his footprints later led to his arrest.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Jere Dosdall, 47, of Alexandria.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, at 1:54 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, the Alexandria Police Department received a complaint of an intoxicated snowmobiler at the Pilot Travel Station at county roads 45 and 46 in Alexandria. Officers from the police department and the sheriff's office responded to the truck stop, where a deputy spotted the snowmobiler as he was preparing the leave. The suspect saw the deputy, then fled to the north.

A second deputy picked up the snowmobiler on County Road 45 and activated his emergency lights as he drove on the shoulder of the road. The suspect turned and saw the deputy, then took off in the ditch at high speed.

The snowmobiler fled west and onto Lake Latoka, where he crashed on the ice. However, he was able to upright his snowmobile and continue driving. He was last seen southbound crossing under the Interstate 94 bridge onto Little Latoka.

Patrol vehicles and a Douglas County Sheriff's Office snowmobile searched the area. Deputies found the suspect's snowmobile on Lake Latoka. Footprints lead deputies to a nearby residence, where they contacted the snowmobile owner.

The man, later identified as Dosdall, was arrested for suspected driving while intoxicated and fleeing peace officers.

Snowmobile crash kills one in northeastern Minnesota

A 22-year-old Grand Marais man was killed in a snowmobile crash on New Year's Eve.

Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliasen said Wayne Gunnar Anderson was snowmobiling with a friend about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday on County Road 8 just north of Grand Marais when he became separated from his machine and was struck by his friend's machine.

When medical personnel and Cook County Sheriff's deputies arrived, CPR was initiated and continued while Anderson was taken by Cook County Ambulance to North Shore Health in Grand Marais. He died there from his injuries. Eliasen said that while an autopsy report is pending, medical personnel believe Anderson died from a broken neck.

The snowmobilers had been traveling along a ditch at the time of the crash, Eliasen said, and both riders were ejected from their machines when they encountered deep crevices in the snow from a creek bed. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The investigation is continuing, Eliasen said.

Chisago County man accused of shooting 2 motorists stuck in ditch

A Chisago County man was charged with assault Thursday after police say he shot two men who were trying to push a vehicle out of a ditch near his home earlier this week.

Tony James Vondelinde, 54, allegedly yelled at the men to get off his property before firing a shotgun at them, striking one man in the face and chest. The incident happened about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, court documents say.

The two men were passengers in a Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling south on Herberg Road near Lake Boulevard, when the driver decided road conditions were too hazardous to continue. She attempted to turn around in Vondelinde's driveway, but got stuck in the ditch, according to court documents.

While the two passengers attempted to push the Jeep out of the ditch, Vondelinde allegedly approached them and yelled, "Get the hell off my property." He then fired at them several times with a shotgun, charges say.

Both men were able to get back into the Jeep and called 911 from a nearby park, where they met with Chisago County sheriff's deputies. Paramedics who evaluated the men found BB-like projectiles in the face, chest, legs and right arm of one of them, and similar projectiles lodged in the jeans of the other, court documents say.

The Chisago County SWAT team and crisis negotiators arrived and attempted to contact the occupant of the home where the men said they were shot. Vondelinde eventually came out and was taken into custody without further incident, according to the sheriff's office.

He told investigators he fired his shotgun in the air and said it was inside his home in a case, court documents say. Inside the house, investigators found a 20-gauge Remington 870 shotgun with two unused shells and one spent shell in it, according to court documents. They also found two more spent 20-gauge shells outside the house, charges say.

Vondelinde was booked into the Chisago County Jail and charged Thursday with three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

(St. Paul Pioneer Press)

Family sues hoverboard dealer

Trifecta Deals, who sells hoverboards across the country, is being sued by Kris and Joel Paffrath of Spicer. The couple believe the company sold them a defective hoverboard in May 2016, which was the cause of a fire at their Spicer home in July 2016. The fire killed the family's four dogs, injured Kris Paffrath and caused over $50,000 in damages to the home.

In the lawsuit the Paffraths said the hoverboard was plugged in and charging in the kitchen when it started the blaze. After a preliminary investigation authorities said the hoverboard was the probable cause of the fire.

The Paffraths, in court documents, say that Trifecta Deals is responsible for the defective design and manufacture of the hoverboard and also falsely represented itself on the company's website when it said the hoverboards sold by Trifecta Deals were safe, inspected, tested and a quality product.

Trifecta Deals has 20 days to respond to the lawsuit. In court documents filed on Thursday, the company is denying the allegations.

The Paffraths are demanding judgement in an amount excess of $50,000 in addition to plaintiffs costs, disbursements, attorney's fees and any other relief the court deems just and equitable.