Commander Perrine recognized in Change of Command Ceremony

He is the son of Dorothy Perrine, of Wadena, and the late Jim Perrine.

Commander Perrine signed on as a Navy Midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy in July 1986, graduated in May 1990, earned his commission and was designated as a Naval Flight Officer.

He earned his MBA from the University of New Mexico and has a BS in general engineering from the United States Naval Academy. He completed his APICS certification and his Project Management International PMP certification.

In his civilian career, Perrine has worked primarily in the high tech/semiconductor industry in both supply chain and operations. He is currently the factory manager for Cabot Microelectronics' CMP Pad factory in Hillsboro, Ore.

Commander Perrine's military decorations include two Defense Meritorious Service Medals, Air Medal; four Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals; the Army Commendation Medal; four Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals; the Afghanistan Service Medal and various other Unit Commendations. He also graduated from the Navy Supply Corps School with distinction. He is qualified as a Navy Expeditionary Supply Corps Officer and also as a Basic Parachutist.

Perrine hails from Sebeka and is married to the former Ms. Terri Nelson and has two children: Luke (19) and Grace (16).