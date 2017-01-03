Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    MN man faces long recovery after Christmas Day accident that killed his girlfriend

    By Cassandra Rohlfing Today at 8:15 a.m.
    1 / 2
    2 / 2

    DETROIT LAKES, Minn. - A young life cut short, 18-year-old Kitti McLaughlin was laid to rest Monday, Jan. 2 in Detroit Lakes.

    She and her boyfriend, Mauricio Guerra were hit by a car near Frazee on Christmas morning. The accident critically injured him and took McLaughlin's life, along with their unborn baby.

    Guerra now faces a long road to recovery. An unknown timeline, countless surgeries, and the death of his girlfriend weigh heavily on the hearts of his family.

    When asked how to describe their big brother, a few words and a lot of memories quickly came to mind for Guerra's sisters.

    "A big goofball." "A big heart." "Protective, but very loving."

    Which is what keeps his family going while Mauricio is fighting for his life. Since Guerra has not fully woken up since the accident, his family is waiting to tell him about McLaughlin.

    "We think it'd be too much for him at this time in his healing process," said Corrine Fingalson, Guerra's mother.

    McLaughlin's death has been hard for the family, but they know how lucky they are he's alive.

    "We're just thankful that we're going to get the opportunity to be with him and help him," said Angie Kukowski, Guerra's sister.

    While he's been here at Sanford, over an hour away from home, he hasn't had to be there alone. His family has been there every step of the way.

    "We do like a 24 hour shift with each person, so that there's somebody there at all times," his mother said.

    Except Tuesday, the family was in Detroit Lakes for McLaughlin's funeral.

    "We need to be there," Fingalson said.

    Even through the hardships, his family is already preparing for when he'll be able to come home.

    "(I'll) re-do my house so it's handicap accessible for him," Fingalson said.

    "We're going to rally together to and do what we have to do to make the best of it," Kukowski said.

    Because they say that's what family does.

    The family is asking for help with travel expenses. A GoFundMe account has been set up by a family friend, click here to donate.

    Explore related topics:Newsminnesota
    Cassandra Rohlfing

    After working part time at WDAY-TV during her college career, Cassandra – who goes by Cassie, joined the WDAY news team full-time in January as an Online Editor/Weekend Producer. She switched over to Reporter/Multimedia Journalist in June and is excited to work on stories you want to see!  She was born and raised on the Turtle Mountain Reservation in Belcourt, ND and is part Turtle Mountain Chippewa. Cassie graduated from  North Dakota State University in December of 2015 with a degree in Journalism, and an emphasis in Broadcasting. Cassie bleeds green and gold and is an avid Bison Football fan who attended every home game in her college career, thanks to being a part of the Gold Star Marching Band. Her hobbies include binge watching TV shows on Netflix, attempting to work out, and getting outside when she can. If you have any questions/story ideas feel free to email or call. 

    CRohlfing@wday.com
    (701) 241-5321
    Advertisement
    randomness