Guerra now faces a long road to recovery. An unknown timeline, countless surgeries, and the death of his girlfriend weigh heavily on the hearts of his family.

When asked how to describe their big brother, a few words and a lot of memories quickly came to mind for Guerra's sisters.

"A big goofball." "A big heart." "Protective, but very loving."

Which is what keeps his family going while Mauricio is fighting for his life. Since Guerra has not fully woken up since the accident, his family is waiting to tell him about McLaughlin.

"We think it'd be too much for him at this time in his healing process," said Corrine Fingalson, Guerra's mother.

McLaughlin's death has been hard for the family, but they know how lucky they are he's alive.

"We're just thankful that we're going to get the opportunity to be with him and help him," said Angie Kukowski, Guerra's sister.

While he's been here at Sanford, over an hour away from home, he hasn't had to be there alone. His family has been there every step of the way.

"We do like a 24 hour shift with each person, so that there's somebody there at all times," his mother said.

Except Tuesday, the family was in Detroit Lakes for McLaughlin's funeral.

"We need to be there," Fingalson said.

Even through the hardships, his family is already preparing for when he'll be able to come home.

"(I'll) re-do my house so it's handicap accessible for him," Fingalson said.

"We're going to rally together to and do what we have to do to make the best of it," Kukowski said.

Because they say that's what family does.

The family is asking for help with travel expenses. A GoFundMe account has been set up by a family friend, click here to donate.