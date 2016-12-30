Missing Wadena man's family asks for help

He is from Wadena, but was last seen in Fargo at the New Life Center.

He's a 27-year-old white man with light brown hair, he's five feet 11 inches tall and 170 pounds.

With the cold and snowy weather, his family is concerned and asking for your help.

"I try not to get to bent out of shape I guess, but it's hard not to. Not knowing where your child is," said Darcy Bolt, Andrew's Mother.

If you have any information, you're urged to call authorities.