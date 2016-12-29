1 person seriously injured in Perham rollover

A Ford pickup was eastbound on Highway 10 about 11:06 p.m. when it spun out, entered the median sideways, and rolled across the westbound lanes into the north ditch, the patrol reported.

The driver, who was not identified, suffered serious injuries, the patrol reported. The report shared no information on where the driver was sent for treatment.

The report listed road conditions as icy.

The patrol was aided at the crash scene by the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Department and Perham police.