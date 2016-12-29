Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    1 person seriously injured in Perham rollover

    By Forum News Service Today at 10:20 a.m.

    A rollover crash on Highway 10 west of Perham left one person with serious injuries Wednesday, Dec. 28, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.

    A Ford pickup was eastbound on Highway 10 about 11:06 p.m. when it spun out, entered the median sideways, and rolled across the westbound lanes into the north ditch, the patrol reported.

    The driver, who was not identified, suffered serious injuries, the patrol reported. The report shared no information on where the driver was sent for treatment.

    The report listed road conditions as icy.

    The patrol was aided at the crash scene by the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Department and Perham police.

    Explore related topics:NewsaccidentsPerhamHighway 10Minnesota State Patrol
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness